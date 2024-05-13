iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 14960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,381,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

