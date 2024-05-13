Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $214.45

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $213.66, with a volume of 1532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.