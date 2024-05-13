Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.54

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 2167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

