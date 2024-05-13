Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.34

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 29493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.