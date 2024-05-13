Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.16

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.16 and last traded at $340.16, with a volume of 9679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.