Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.83

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.83 and last traded at $154.49, with a volume of 55560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

