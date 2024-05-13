PPL (NYSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.38

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 246226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 35.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

