One Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,061. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.33. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.