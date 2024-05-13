Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $237.50. The company had a trading volume of 896,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

