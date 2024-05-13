One Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,732. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

