PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.43

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 26446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

