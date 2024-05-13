Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.00

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 144809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
