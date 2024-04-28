AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $23.06 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
