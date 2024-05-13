Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.20

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 41941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 218,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.