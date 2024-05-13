Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.83

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 252999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

