Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHIX. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

