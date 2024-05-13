T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.34

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 42495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 198,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

