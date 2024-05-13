IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.29

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 4918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDT by 271.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

