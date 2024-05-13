One Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,341 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 255,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,215. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

