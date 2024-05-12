Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 74,361 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

