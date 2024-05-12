Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $15.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $593.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

