Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 60,194 shares.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

