First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 2,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

