Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fortive by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 180,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,490. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

