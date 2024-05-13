Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 88,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,183. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

