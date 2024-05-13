Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at TD Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

SKIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. 1,728,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,993. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

