Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $493,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 840.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ROK traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.72. 305,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

