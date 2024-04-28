Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.