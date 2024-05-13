11,254 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $23,345,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 837,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. 1,014,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,093. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

