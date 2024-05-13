Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Driven Brands by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 6,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.22. 534,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,180. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

