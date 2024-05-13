Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $49.13. 208,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

