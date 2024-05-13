Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. 1,622,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

