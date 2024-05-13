Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.63.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
