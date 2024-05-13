Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.79. 1,297,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

