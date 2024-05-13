Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$153.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTC.A. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$144.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$144.97. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$139.19. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.