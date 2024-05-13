Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.75 at Laurentian

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.72.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ALS traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.2847114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

