Financial Survey: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.41 billion 2.16 $211.12 million $0.22 47.50 Allied Resources $560,000.00 1.26 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Comstock Resources and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48% Allied Resources 13.53% 1.60% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.