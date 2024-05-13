RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RNR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.95. 73,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

