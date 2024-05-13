Jump Financial LLC Purchases 7,694 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 372.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.20. 971,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,745. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.75 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

