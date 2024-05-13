Jump Financial LLC Sells 14,399 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. 324,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,623. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

