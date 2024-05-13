Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,892,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,047,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $6.06 on Monday, reaching $125.42. 445,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.28. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

