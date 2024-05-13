Jump Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. 288,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,947. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

