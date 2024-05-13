Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,351,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,492,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 706,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,191. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.