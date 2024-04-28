Financial Comparison: Aris Mining (ARMN) vs. Its Rivals

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aris Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 203.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.49 billion -$39.24 million 5.38

Aris Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -46.34% -1.94% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 897 3336 4116 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 223.43%. Given Aris Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

