Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) SVP Sells $13,767.64 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) SVP William M. Cousins sold 2,804 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $13,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,263.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iteris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iteris by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on ITI

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.