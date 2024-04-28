First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

