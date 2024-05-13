Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Expands By 58.0%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,083.0 days.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
Shares of ASRRF remained flat at $31.87 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87.
ASR Nederland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASR Nederland
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.