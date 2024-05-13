Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,335.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $628.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

