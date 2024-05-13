Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,349 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 463,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.