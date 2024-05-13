One Capital Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $590.05. The stock had a trading volume of 475,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,715. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $21,541,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

